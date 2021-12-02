For John Matsko, coaching lessons in life and football go hand-in-hand

Matsko is very methodical about the books he chooses, Rivera said, because he wants the themes to carry over in life as well as football. "Make Your Bed," for example, focused on the 10 life lessons that McRaven learned from Navy SEAL training. They include working as a team, persevering through difficult circumstances and never quitting.

The connections that can be made to the offensive line are apparent. As Rivera said, there's a different mentality on the offensive line, which requires all five players to work as one. In terms of difficult situations, Washington's front has dealt with injuries to Pro Bowlers, starters and promising draft picks alike. Still the group is among the best in terms of run- and pass-block win-rate and paving the way for the league's ninth-best rushing attack.