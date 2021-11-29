News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Logan Thomas activated off Injured Reserve amid multiple roster moves before Monday night kickoff

Nov 29, 2021 at 03:28 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Logan_Thomas112721
Logan Thomas makes a catch during the Washington Football Team's practice on Nov. 24, 2021. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team has activated tight end Logan Thomas off of Injured Reserve, ensuring that he will be ready for the team's Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington also announced Monday afternoon that offensive tackle Sam Cosmi would be placed on Injured Reserve. Washington has also elevated center Jon Toth from the practice squad.

Thomas, who signed an extension prior to the start of the season, has missed the past six games with a hamstring injury. He only played in five snaps during Washington's Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons before being taken out for the rest of the game, and he has not caught a pass in a game since Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

Prior to his injury, Thomas was off to a strong start in his second season with Washington and proved he was deserving of his extension. He caught 12 of his 14 targets and averaged nearly 10 yards per reception.

Washington's offense has been forced to find other options to exploit the middle of the field in Thomas absence. Now that the tight end has returned, Washington has regained a weapon it has sorely lacked.

"They've got a great feel for Logan just because of his size," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "I mean, it's an easy target to throw to. You can really turn it loose. So, it'd be a huge, huge bonus in every aspect of the game to get Logan back."

As with all of Washington's players coming back from injury, the priority for head coach Ron Rivera has been seeing how Thomas' body responded to the increased workload each day. Thomas has continued to look strong throughout the week as he ran routes with the receivers. He's also moved well during individual periods with the rest of Washington's tight ends.

Washington's tight end position has dealt with other injuries as well. Ricky Seals-Jones, who filled in as Washington's No. 1 option and performed well in the expanded role, is currently dealing with a hip injury. That has left John Bates as the team's starting tight end with Sammis Reyes and Temarrick Hemingway as backups.

Thomas' return helps shore up the position at a time where Washington is trying to turn a two-game win streak into a playoff push. And with seven games left, five of which are against division opponents, Washington will need to be as close to full strength as possible to make that a reality.

