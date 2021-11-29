Logan Thomas activated off Injured Reserve amid multiple roster moves before Monday night kickoff

As with all of Washington's players coming back from injury, the priority for head coach Ron Rivera has been seeing how Thomas' body responded to the increased workload each day. Thomas has continued to look strong throughout the week as he ran routes with the receivers. He's also moved well during individual periods with the rest of Washington's tight ends.

Washington's tight end position has dealt with other injuries as well. Ricky Seals-Jones, who filled in as Washington's No. 1 option and performed well in the expanded role, is currently dealing with a hip injury. That has left John Bates as the team's starting tight end with Sammis Reyes and Temarrick Hemingway as backups.