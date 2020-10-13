NFC East Still Up For Grabs After Week 5 

Washington Football Team (1-0, 1-4 overall)

For the fourth week in a row, Washington got off to a slow start and was unable to recover as it fell, 30-10, to the Los Angeles Rams on a rainy day at FedExField.

The Rams' offense proved to be too much for Washington's defense to handle as quarterback Jared Goff and company finished the game with 429 yards. Goff completed 21 of his 30 passes for 309 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).

On the offensive side of the ball, Washington was unable to find a rhythm. Kyle Allen took the field for the first time as Washington's starting quarterback and was the only player to score a touchdown, rushing for a seven-yard score on the team's second possession.

Despite poor performances offensively and defensively, there was one miraculous storyline. Quarterback Alex Smith replaced the injured Allen in the second quarter, marking his first game action since suffering a gruesome leg injury in November of 2018.