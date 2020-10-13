News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

NFC East Still Up For Grabs After Week 5 

Oct 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Logan Campbell

The Washington Football Team has fallen to third place in the NFC East after another loss, but it still remains in the fight for the top spot. Here's what happened within the rest of the division in Week 5:

Dallas Cowboys (1-0 division, 2-3 overall)

The Dallas Cowboys have emerged as the leader of the NFC East for the first time this season after their comeback win against their division rival, the New York Giants.

After falling behind, 17-3, the Cowboys completely turned it around and held a 24-20 lead entering halftime. But in the third quarter, the Cowboys suffered a devastating loss when quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a gruesome ankle injury. The Cowboys ended up winning the game on a last-second 34-yard field goal, but they lost their Pro Bowl signal-caller in the process.

The Cowboys will rally behind former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton for next week's game against the Arizona Cardinals in hopes of extending their lead in the division.

Philadelphia Eagles (0-1, 1-3-1 overall)

After an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles suffered a 38-29 loss to their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A slow start gave way to 31 halftime points, and the Steelers extended their lead to 24-14 with a six-play, 75-yard drive to begin the third quarter. Minutes later, they tackled on another touchdown following a Carson Wentz interception. The Eagles stormed back, cutting the deficit to 31-29 early in the fourth quarter, but rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool's fourth total touchdown sealed the Steelers' victory.

The Eagles will look to bounce back next week when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

Washington Football Team (1-0, 1-4 overall)

For the fourth week in a row, Washington got off to a slow start and was unable to recover as it fell, 30-10, to the Los Angeles Rams on a rainy day at FedExField.

The Rams' offense proved to be too much for Washington's defense to handle as quarterback Jared Goff and company finished the game with 429 yards. Goff completed 21 of his 30 passes for 309 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).

On the offensive side of the ball, Washington was unable to find a rhythm. Kyle Allen took the field for the first time as Washington's starting quarterback and was the only player to score a touchdown, rushing for a seven-yard score on the team's second possession.

Despite poor performances offensively and defensively, there was one miraculous storyline. Quarterback Alex Smith replaced the injured Allen in the second quarter, marking his first game action since suffering a gruesome leg injury in November of 2018.

Washington returns to the field Sunday against the Giants in New York.

New York Giants (0-1, 0-5 overall)

Five weeks into the season, the New York Giants have yet to secure a win. In their closest battle of the season, the Giants were unable to finish the game on top as they fell, 37-34, to the Dallas Cowboys.

Back at AT&T Stadium, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett guided the team to a 17-13 advantage, only to see the Cowboys take a 24-20 lead into halftime.

With eight minutes left in the game, Devonta Freeman's four-yard touchdown run helped the Giants regain the lead, 34-31. However, a pair of field goals within the final two minutes sealed the Giants' fifth-straight defeat. Quarterback Daniel Jones finished the day 20-for-33 passing but did not throw a touchdown pass for the fourth consecutive game.

The Giants, one of three winless teams, will host the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

news

WFT Daily: Pro Football Focus Really Likes Washington's Rookies

Chase Young, Antonio Gibson and Kamren Curl are among the highest-graded rookies at their respective positions.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/13: One Last Look Back On The Rams

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
news

President's Weekly Brief: Avengers Of Innovation – Assemble

Alex Smith returned to the field after a two-year battle full of surgeries and rehab. The unity we saw from the sports world to support him provides a vision for our organization's future.
news

WFT Daily: Alex Smith Does The Impossible

After 693 days, 17 surgeries and a harrowing recovery, Alex Smith returned to the field Sunday against the Rams.

