Reaction Roundup from Washington's MNF victory

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and seven players addressed the media following the 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here's a look at some of their most memorable quotes.
Ron Rivera
-- On the team's resilience:
"I think because, first of all, one thing is I think we've done a good job in personnel in terms of having the depth we needed. It started last year. I thought last year, those guys did a good job. We brought in good depth on the offensive (and) defensive line. That's really what it's about. Being able to have guys that are ready to play and guys that have the ability to play more than one position and get them back in. That's huge and that's been big for us."
-- On continuing to improve as the season goes on:
"Well, again, I think a lot of it has to do with just how we've come together, how our guys are learning and understanding what we do and how we do it. It took a little time. There was a number of new faces out there. We're getting some faces back on the field, which is kinda nice to see."
-- On containing Seahawks QB Russell Wilson:
"Yes, that was one of the things that we talked about was being disciplined on the rush. We really felt that if we can just keep the edges and keep him inside, we would have success. And unfortunately, the two times we didn't. Once he ran a quarterback draw for like 11, 12 yards. Then the last one, he threw that last touchdown pass because he was able to step up and complete it. I thought we – for the most part – handled the rush assignments. Really pleased with what [Defensive Coordinator] Jack [Del Rio] had going as far as that with [Defensive Line Coach] Sam Mills [III] and, and the defensive line. They were very disciplined and we know how dangerous Russell is."
Taylor Heinicke
-- On winning three in a row:
"It feels great. Going into the bye week having four losses in a row and coming back and winning three in a row, it feels great. The confidence in there is awesome and it really starts with those guys up front – offensive line. They don't get a lot of credit. These last three weeks, they have been phenomenal not just running the ball but protecting me as well. I wanted to give them a shoutout for sure."
-- On the offensive line play:
"It is the confidence that we have had the last two weeks. Tampa Bay has a good rush defense. I think they are second in the league. We had that ten minute drive at the end of the game, kind of ran it down their throat. That kind of gave them the confidence. Again against Carolina, same thing. We keep rolling it over week-to-week. The confidence in that room is at an all-time high. If it is not broke, don't fix it. We gotta keep running the ball, and those guys are doing a great job."
-- On being able to put everything together despite the injuries to key players:
"You know as a player, I don't feel like I'm surprised because you have faith in all of those guys. You see the work that they put in day in and day out and you trust them. We are all doing what we are coached to do, and we are executing at a high level right now. If we keep doing this, we are giving our team a chances to win."
Logan Thomas
-- On what it was like to return from injury and contribute to their third win in a row:
"Feels good to get another win. Personally, I felt a little rusty like I haven't played in 8 weeks or so, but it was good to get back out there and obviously to win means the most."
-- On QB Taylor Heinicke's play since the bye:
"He's playing free. He's playing like he's capable of playing, he's playing like what we've seen him do in practice, all year, last year, OTA's, training camp. The guy is special, man. He doesn't let stuff faze him; he just keeps going."
-- On how he fits into the team's newfound chemistry coming back from injury:
"I just wanted to come in and do what everyone else has done while I was gone, you could kind of see it as I was gone. Getting better, getting better, getting better. Last week, good result, week before, good result, I didn't want to come in and mess that up, just wanted to come in and do my job, keep my head down and keep it moving."
Landon Collins
-- On his forced fumble:
"I thought [QB] Russell [Wilson] was going to take off for the first down but he threw it to the back. I just grabbed [RB Alex] Collins from the back, hit it out, I've been doing that since High School. Had a big play from there, I just always kept it in my back pocket."
-- On three wins on a row after struggling before the bye:
"It's awesome, it's not awesome to lose 4-5 but it's awesome to be winning now. We just staying humble honestly, keeping our head down. Staying focused taking each game at a time and making things work from there."
-- On his position switch in the defensive scheme:
"I'm still not thrilled about it but regardless of wherever they put me at on the field I'm going to try to make the best out of the opportunity. Make plays as much as possible and if they call on my name I'm going to do so. I'm a team player so as long we're winning and I'm helping the team win, I'm good with that."
Antonio Gibson
-- On if the offense aims for 41 minutes time of possession:
"I wouldn't say we aim for it, but it's been going on the past couple games, starting to look good for us, holding the ball, taking control of the game. It looks good for us."
-- On winning three in a row and jumping back into the playoff conversation:
"Just putting it together. Playing all four quarters, with the team, fighting, fighting all the way through and coming out with the win at the end."
-- On how the team was able to overcome mistakes:
"I feel like that's a part of the team. Down in a slump, back against the wall, we always continue to fight. It shows from last year coming onto this year. Like I said, game didn't start how we wanted to but continue to fight and making a push for it right now. That's what this team's about, we are going to continue to fight and that's what we been doing."
Jonathan Allen
-- On winning three in a row:
"We feel good. Whenever you can string together three games in a row, it's a positive. I think we are playing consistently and going in the right direction. There are a lot of things that we did good, but there are also things that we can clean up. Tonight was a good team win."
-- On why this win was so special:
"In the NFL when you get the chance to win three games in a row and really do it the right way, that is something to be happy about. We are mentally tough enough to get through the stretch where we were not playing too well. The biggest thing for us is consistency and we must keep this going."
-- On if he focuses on being in the playoff hunt:
"Not really. The thing that you can count on for sure is if you don't win games, then it does not matter. All we can focus on is winning the next game and we have done that for three weeks in a row and we are looking forward to the opportunity next week."
Tress Way
On entering the game after Kicker Joey Slye injured his hamstring:
"[K] Joey [Slye] is one of the most explosive placekickers I've ever been around. Dude's super strong, super strong leg and he tried to get out the gate and big old [DE Rasheem Green] 94 made me look like a child trying to tackle him on that blocked PAT and was battling some hammy stuff at halftime. He was really working trying to get back get going with the docks and [Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor] comes up to me after and said hey can you kick off and I said, I can kick off he said well what are you expecting I said I'll try and get it close to the goal line and ain't going to be really high. Well hopefully we can get down and smack them in the mouth and make some tackles, and so, came out and kicked off and it was a rush being out there for sure."
On being told that he was going to be kicking off:
"The first two coming out of half time I kicked them off and I just thought, crap, they're not going very far, this isn't good it's been 7-8 years since I've kicked off. I started getting it going a little bit and that first one to open the second half I think I take 7 or 8 steps into the ball, so it was "oh my god..." I was thinking just please don't hit it out of bounds and just try to get it down there and hit nice and easy, hit it fat and let it get down there and it ended up working out alright. And then the first one they had a penalty so we backed them up even further so, yeah, it was fun to be emotionally invested in a kickoff again, I don't want to do it again, but I will if I need to for sure."
On if he wanted to kick a field goal:
"I did want to. Here's the deal our defense was rolling. They had an awesome night. So, I'm thinking, I'm sitting there with [QB] Kyle Allen, Kyle Allen would be my holder. The funniest part about that, Kyle Allen asked me, hey you're lefty right? I go yes that's a good start, I'm lefty, let's make sure we're on the right side. He was working with [LS Camaron Cheeseman] and he goes I'm ready if you are. I go I'm ready, we were talking it was kind of the roulette wheel let's red or black. I'm going to hit it maybe from 20 yards away, it might be good. I think that would be the one thing missing from my resume I've got going here, I got to complete some passes, some tackles, things like that, that would've been some sweet icing on the cake. I just asked coach how close were you? I was pretty close, they told me how we were looking, I said I don't blame you; we won the game that's all that matters. I got some texts from my old buddies in high school saying we wanted to see some old school Tress."
Terry McLaurin
On his emotions after winning three in a row:
"Yeah, we got some momentum right now. It feels good to be able to put practices together during the week and come out and execute on Sundays, so, to have three in a row, it's a good feeling and we just got to continue to keep the same approach. Learn from the things we could do better from this game and get ready to go out west on a short week."
On if there was something about tonight's win that resonated with the team:
"I just think, [Coach Rivera] has been preaching to us to continue to fight and to control what we can control. And I feel like at half time it's a game we can finish and come out on the winning side. So, he has all the faith in the world in us it's just a matter of continuing to stack the days together and coming out and executing."
On what RB J.D. McKissic means to the offense:
"Yeah, J.D.'s kind of a Swiss army knife for us, I think he runs the ball really well. Obviously, he's our third down receiving back, all of them do a good job, but he's really good with the screens and he just finds those holes and hits them and he has that extra gear to where we've had some plays this year where he's a mismatch to some linebackers and I'm glad to have J.D. on our team and I know he used to play on Seattle so I'm glad not only that we go the win but he kind of got some love in this game."