Reaction Roundup from Washington's MNF victory

Tress Way

On entering the game after Kicker Joey Slye injured his hamstring:

"[K] Joey [Slye] is one of the most explosive placekickers I've ever been around. Dude's super strong, super strong leg and he tried to get out the gate and big old [DE Rasheem Green] 94 made me look like a child trying to tackle him on that blocked PAT and was battling some hammy stuff at halftime. He was really working trying to get back get going with the docks and [Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor] comes up to me after and said hey can you kick off and I said, I can kick off he said well what are you expecting I said I'll try and get it close to the goal line and ain't going to be really high. Well hopefully we can get down and smack them in the mouth and make some tackles, and so, came out and kicked off and it was a rush being out there for sure."

On being told that he was going to be kicking off:

"The first two coming out of half time I kicked them off and I just thought, crap, they're not going very far, this isn't good it's been 7-8 years since I've kicked off. I started getting it going a little bit and that first one to open the second half I think I take 7 or 8 steps into the ball, so it was "oh my god..." I was thinking just please don't hit it out of bounds and just try to get it down there and hit nice and easy, hit it fat and let it get down there and it ended up working out alright. And then the first one they had a penalty so we backed them up even further so, yeah, it was fun to be emotionally invested in a kickoff again, I don't want to do it again, but I will if I need to for sure."