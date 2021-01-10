News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 1/10: A Season To Remember

Jan 10, 2021 at 09:52 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

The Washington Football team defense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 9, 2021. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's playoff loss to Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen also delves into the good and the bad from Washington's postseason game.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's 31-23 loss to Tampa Bay.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the friendship Alex Smith and a soldier formed during a shared journey.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that at the end of a remarkable year, Washington's playoff loss felt more like a sign of hope to come.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga addresses a familiar question after Washington's season comes to an end.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier dives into Taylor Heinicke's legendary performance.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also addresses Washington's biggest offseason questions.

-- ESPN"s John Keim writes about how Taylor Heinicke's playoff performance earns respect from NFL peers, sports world.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Taylor Heinicke made his case to "be in this league a little longer" with effort vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Heinicke on returning to Washington in 2021: 'I'd love to be here'

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler recaps what Taylor Heinicke thought of his performance against the Bucs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that even in loss, what Heinicke did vs. Bucs must be remembered.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Ron Rivera's summer reading forecast the challenges of Washington's season. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Taylor Heinicke answering Tom Brady's question. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge ponders what's next for Taylor Heinicke. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Taylor Heinicke going toe to toe with Tom Brady. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 'A True Pro': Teammates, Coaches React To Taylor Heinicke's Superb Performance 

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts In Washington's Loss To The Bucs In The Wild Card Round

-- 5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's Playoff Loss To The Buccaneers

-- Instant Analysis: Valiant Comeback Falls Short Against Bucs In Wild Card Round

-- 'The Best Player On The Field': Logan Thomas' Roundabout Journey To Becoming An NFL Tight End

-- 5 Things To Know About QB Taylor Heinicke

