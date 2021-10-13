Scouting the Chiefs: 4 things to know about Kansas City

While Kansas City's offense has lived up to expectations, its defense has not been as productive. The Chiefs are giving up just over 437 yards per game, ranking them at 31st in the league. What's more, the Chiefs are giving up an average of over 32 points per game, compared to Washington's 31 points per game. The Chiefs has performed poorly against the run and the pass, but with teams getting an average of 141 rushing yards per game, Washington should have the ability to move the ball down field with heavy doses from Antonio Gibson, who comes into the game 11th in rushing, and J.D. McKissic.