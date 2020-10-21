Washington Vs. Cowboys Preview: Dallas' High-Powered Offense Comes To FedExField

INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

Antonio Gibson vs. Ezekiel Elliott -- Elliott has been regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL since being drafted by Dallas in 2016. He has led the league in rushing twice, been to the Pro Bowl three times and was voted first team All-Pro in his rookie season.

Antonio Gibson, who Washington drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has only been a full-time running back for six games, but his talent has been apparent in every game. He is the team's leading rusher with 243 yards as well as its fifth-leading receiver with 147 yards. His 390 total yards are second only to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Elliott and Gibson won't directly compete against each other, but their performances will influence the outcome Sunday. Washington allows an average of 130 yards on the ground, but members of Washington's defensive line are still performing well this year. Chase Young and Montez Sweat were the third and ninth-ranked edge defender in Week 6, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus. The team has also tried to get more production out of its linebackers by getting Cole Holcomb in the rotation after the former North Carolina Tar Heel missed four weeks with a knee injury. That strategy seems to have worked, as Holcomb and free safety Deshazor Everett led the team with six tackles.

Washington's secondary vs. Dallas' wide receivers -- As previously mentioned, Dallas held the No.1 offense in total yards last year and will be a contender to claim that title again in 2020, due in part to its potent receiving corps. The position did lose Randall Cobb in free agency, but Lamb has taken over his spot in the slot.

Washington's defense ranked 18th last year in passing yards, but the secondary has been restructured with Fuller and Ronald Darby joining the team via free agency and will be part of the starting lineup. Fabian Moreau has had limited action after grabbing three interceptions last year, but he played 27% of the defensive snaps against the Giants, which could lead to more playing time later this year. Landon Collins leads the secondary with 37 tackles and has played every defensive snap in five of six games.

Jack Del Rio vs. Kellen Moore -- While individual matchups will be pivotal to both teams, the play-callers directing the units will also be trying to put their players in the best position to succeed. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is in his second season as a play-caller, but he showed promise when he took over Dallas' offense in 2019, transforming a unit that was 22nd in total offense to one of the best in the NFL.

Jack Del Rio,﻿ who returned to coaching after a three-year break, has a stellar reputation as a capable coach and defensive coordinator. He has directed top 5 defenses as a coordinator and head coach, and he has helped players like Julius Peppers and Von Miller have some of their best statistical seasons.