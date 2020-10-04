3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Ravens

3. Dwayne Haskins shows signs of improvement.

Head coach Ron Rivera made it clear that he needed to see more growth from Dwayne Haskins Jr. against the Ravens. It would seem that Haskins has heeded that request, as he has completed 16-of-22 passes for 149 yards. He has also not committed a turnover.

One of Haskins' biggest criticisms from Rivera was that he was staring down receivers against the Cleveland Browns. Against the Ravens, Haskins has spread the ball around much more efficiently with seven Washington players being targeted. He also completed throws to checkdown receivers when big plays were not open downfield.