A Closer Look At The Wild Ending To Washington's Victory

After the defense forced the Giants to punt, Washington got the ball back at its own 8-yard line. The drive started well enough with back-to-back carries from Antonio Gibson. But an ill-advised pass to Terry McLaurin ended up in the hands of James Bradberry at Washington's 25-yard line.

So, 17 seconds after getting off the field, the defense was trotting back out to get another stop. Collins could see the hunger in the eyes of his defensive teammates. The unit had one goal: limit the Giants to a field goal, get off the field and give the ball back to the offense. That's exactly what happened, too, and Jonathan Allen credits it to mental toughness.

"In the time and in that moment, you've got to make the plays to win the game down the stretch," Allen said, "and as a defense, that's what we did."

Holding Jones and the Giants to a field goal was great, but it still put the team back up by two points. The ball was placed again in the hands of Heinicke, who Rivera said was "pissed" after throwing his interception. The confidence he got from his teammates never wavered, though.