Washington's running game provides blueprint for future success

Washington wasn't completely ignoring the running game prior to its bye week. It was averaging 118 yards per contest, which was good enough for 12th in the league, but it was clear that the offense was more centered around the pass. During Washington's first four-game losing streak, Taylor Heinicke was averaging 39 pass attempts per game, and while it put up some solid numbers, such as 430 yards against the Green Bay Packers, it wasn't resulting in victories.

The switch was the result of Washington wanting to put more of an emphasis on what it did well. The number of dropbacks dipped to a more manageable 30 attempts, while Antonio Gibson got at least 19 carries in Weeks 10-13. The game plan was more balanced (202 pass yards per game compared to 137 on the ground), and the team's turnovers dropped to just one per game.