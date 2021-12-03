After being slept on and side stepped, Kam Curl shows his star potential

Few could have envisioned such a statement back in April of 2020, when Curl, a 6-foot-2, 198-pounder out of Arkansas, was at home with his family on the third day of the draft preparing to assess his options as an undrafted free agent. With COVID-19 protocols having prevented him from impressing teams via in-person pre-draft visits, Curl felt he "was basically just another name on the board."

After Washington took him off the board with the 216th overall pick, he resolved to make the most of the opportunity. With only a virtual offseason program at his disposal, Curl nonetheless made a great first impression.

"We started noticing him in those first Zoom meetings," recalled Richard Rodgers, Washington's assistant defensive backs coach. "He was really, really sharp. Chris Harris (Washington's defensive backs coach) is a very smart football coach; he played the game and really knows football, and it can be intimidating, especially for a guy coming from college. It's the first time he's hearing the terminology -- it's like a different language -- and yet we'd put in a coverage, and the next day he'd know what everybody's supposed to be doing on that play.