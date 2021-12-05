Logan Thomas will play for the American Cancer Society for NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign

As is with many children, Thomas learned a lot simply by watching the adults around him take on life. Watching his grandparents in that house -- their actions, their reactions -- indelibly shaped him. Never did that fact ring truer and more seriously than when Thomas was a teenager and Shirley was diagnosed with breast cancer. He saw her navigate some of the toughest days of her life with strength and grace. While at Virginia Tech, he kept in constant communication with her, letting her know that he was always going to be there. Eventually, doctors let her know that she was in remission.

As Thomas' football career took off and life chugged on, their bond never wavered. She considered being a grandma among her most important roles.

In February of this year, Shirley passed away from a combination of cancers.

The loss of his beloved grandma to a disease that is considered one of the largest health problems in the world ultimately motivated Logan to select the American Cancer Society as his cause for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. Honoring his grandma and the millions affected by cancer, he'll wear his cleats during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Being able to put [these] on my feet and play for all those who've had cancer, I don't take it lightly" Thomas said.

The cleats, which can be seen below, will be available for auction. You can bid on them, HERE. All proceeds procured from the auction will be donated to the American Cancer Society.