PickSix: Assessing Late-Round Picks And A More Potent Offense

William M.: I believe the key to this season is the O-line. Fitz has said the game was easier for him in the last few years and I believe him. If the O-line is great, we are in the big show. If it is good, we are deep in the playoffs. If average, we just make the playoffs again. All the other groups will contribute but the O-line is the key. Do you agree?

So first of all, William, yes I agree with the premise that the offensive line is a big part of the offense's success. Having a group that can protect its skill players can change everything about the unit. It allows Antonio Gibson to find open running lanes and just make life generally easier for Fitzpatrick. I'm not going to predict where that will take the team (I can already see the mobs of people coming at me with their burgundy and gold torches and pitchforks if I'm wrong) but I do think that if Brandon Scherff plays like the All-Pro guard that he is, Chase Roullier continues to be a solid center and Washington finds reliable tackles, then it puts the team in position to do what every team wants to do first, which is win the division. After that, we'll see where the chips fall.

@Jessys24: It seems we are light with depth at LB. It was a trouble area last season. Do you think RR and company are content at LB or do you think they could sign a FA or pick someone else's cut?