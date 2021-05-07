Trevor Matich's Optimism For Washington Is At A Two-Decade High

Cosmi is part of a draft class that Matich said includes "guys that are not just great athletes, but guys that can grow into the role," and there's no better example of that then first-rounder Jamin Davis.

Matich described Davis as a "big linebacker that runs like a wide receiver" and has the explosiveness to match, which will allow him to cover a lot of ground from the second level of Washington's defense. Not only can Davis make up for other players' mistakes, but he can also stick with speedy tight ends and bigger receivers down the field.

Matich noted that Davis only had 11 career starts at Kentucky, so the coaches will have to take time to develop his recognition and technique, but in a way his inexperience benefited Washington. If he had 31 starts, Matich said, he probably would have been a top 12 pick. In the end, Matich believes getting Davis at No. 19 was a "terrific pick."