Wake Up Washington 1/5: Game Planning For Tampa Bay

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his notes on key for the offense against Tampa Bay.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera refusing to apologize for winning the NFC East.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his final takes from Washington's game against the Eagles.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera believes Washington has to consider rotating quarterbacks against the Buccaneers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey weighs the pros and cons of rotating quarterbacks against the Buccaneers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about Chase Young's message to Tom Brady.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera love Jack Del Rio's halftime adjustments against the Eagles.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at Alex Smith's wife turning his fixator into a trophy. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: