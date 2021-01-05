News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 1/5: Game Planning For Tampa Bay

Jan 05, 2021 at 02:23 PM
Alex Smith goes through warmups before the Washington Football Team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his notes on key for the offense against Tampa Bay.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera refusing to apologize for winning the NFC East.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his final takes from Washington's game against the Eagles.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera believes Washington has to consider rotating quarterbacks against the Buccaneers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey weighs the pros and cons of rotating quarterbacks against the Buccaneers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about Chase Young's message to Tom Brady.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera love Jack Del Rio's halftime adjustments against the Eagles.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at Alex Smith's wife turning his fixator into a trophy. (Subscription)

