Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Running Back

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

The new league year is set to begin March 17, and head coach Ron Rivera is faced with a new challenge in his second season with the Washington Football Team.

Rivera took a team that held one of the top picks in the draft and turned it into an NFC East division champion in 2020. His next task is to improve upon Washington's 7-9 record, and that begins with free agency. Several of last year's acquisitions like Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic played key roles in the team's playoff run, and whoever Washington signs in the coming weeks will be held to that same standard.

Over the next two weeks, Washingtonfootball.com will be breaking down some of the players available at each position. First up are the running backs.

Washington's rushers led a ground attack that ranked 26th last year, but there are several signs that point to a positive future at the position. Rookie Antonio Gibson, despite having limited running back experience at Memphis, was Washington's leading rusher with 795 yards and was one of the league's most efficient rushers.

Washington's other main running backs, McKissic and Peyton Barber, filled out the position with their own unique roles. McKissic was a versatile pass-catcher out of the backfield with 954 total yards and was the second-most efficient receiving running back behind the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara. Barber had just 258 yards, but he was a reliable third-down back and had the second-most rushing touchdowns at the position. (Check out the full breakdown of the position, HERE.)