Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Quarterback

Washington fans might be wondering why Andy Dalton is on this list. After all, in two games against the burgundy and gold last season, he turned the ball over twice, took six sacks and led the Dallas Cowboys to just 19 points in two blowout losses.

But during the second half of the season, Dalton was actually solid. Over his final seven games, he completed about two-thirds of his passes for an average of 245 yards. He also threw for 13 touchdowns, only turned the ball over five times and led the Cowboys to a 4-3 record.

"When Dak Prescott got hurt, Dalton did some good things for the Cowboys," CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco wrote in his free agency rankings. "He is a good player to have on a roster because he can be a starter if need be."

Dalton is by far the most accomplished quarterback on this list having made three Pro Bowls and five playoff appearances during his 10-year NFL career. Many of his best seasons were with quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, who now holds the same position in Washington.