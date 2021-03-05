Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Cornerback

The 25-year-old has started 53 games for the Seattle Seahawks over his first four NFL seasons and "has speed and length and should be able to fit any defensive scheme," according to The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia. His best campaign came in 2019, when he made the Pro Bowl thanks to 65 tackles, 13 pass breakups and a completion percentage under 58.0. Injuries kept him out of four games this past fall, but he recorded a career-high three interceptions to go along with 12 more passes defensed.