Washington 2021 Position Reset: Safety

Curl primarily played strong safety and led the team with 63 solo tackles, ranking him second with 88 total tackles to go along with four pass breakups, three interceptions and a touchdown. His PFF grade of 68.4 was the best among rookie safeties, as were his 19 run stops and 16 stops in coverage. As a result, he joined defensive end Chase Young on PFF's 2020 All-Rookie Team.

"Kam's a rookie who came in and is a pretty sharp individual mentally; he has the mental capacity to learn multiple positions like he did," defensive backs coach Chris Harris said Oct. 23. "I'm excited about his development. He's got the tools to be able to play in our big nickel package when he's outside and also to play back deep or at strong safety. His versatility is one of the things that I really like about him."

The highest-graded defensive back on the team was actually Jeremy Reaves, albeit with limited snaps. After bouncing to and from the practice squad upon signing with Washington in 2018, Reaves replaced the injured Collins on the active roster in late October and finally received his opportunity about a month later, shining in the team's rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Reaves continued to serve as a playmaking reserve the next two games, then was thrust into the lineup once Everett was sidelined. For the season, Reaves appeared in nine games (three starts) with 25 tackles, two pass breakups, a sack and an interception. His advanced statistics were even more impressive; among safeties, he ranked sixth overall, eighth in pass-rushing and 13th in coverage, according to PFF.