Washington 2021 Position Reset: Defensive End

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

With Super Bowl LV capping off the 2020 season, it is time to look ahead to the 2021 campaign.

Over the next few weeks, Washingtonfootball.com will break down the position groups and lay out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. These are the positions that have been covered so far:

Next up are the defensive ends:

On The Roster

Rookie defensive end Chase Young was the biggest story for the position heading into the 2020 season. Not only was he the No. 2 overall pick, but he was also viewed as one of the best pass-rushing prospects in the past decade. And he did not just meet the expectations set by himself and others; he surpassed them.

Young made immediate waves during his NFL debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, recording four tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. From that point on, it was clear to other teams that they would need to find a way of containing the defensive end. "[Young]'s a talented player, a young guy with a lot of juice, a lot of energy, specimen, freak of nature, all those things," Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. "We're gonna have to obviously block him, do a good job on offense and execute."

Head coach Ron Rivera believed Young could impact a game beyond just recording sacks, and that was obvious in the last seven games of the season. He forced and recovered three fumbles, defended three passes, had eight quarterback hits, notched 22 tackles, tallied 4.0 sacks and scored a touchdown in that time span. That earned him a slew of accolades, including Defensive Rookie of the Year.