3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 6 Matchup Vs. The Giants

The Washington Football Team will try to improve on its division record when it plays the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Sunday. (A comprehensive preview of the game can be found, HERE.)

Here are three keys for Washington entering the Week 6 matchup:

1. Get More Production From Terry McLaurin And Antonio Gibson

Washington's offense has struggled so far this season; it ranks last in total yards and 31st in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. But wide receiver Terry McLaurin and versatile running back Antonio Gibson have proven themselves as two of the team's best weapons, and good things tend to happen when the ball is in their hands.

McLaurin, who has the 14th-highest receiving grade in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, has 29 receptions for 413 yards. In the 19 career games, he has 22 receptions that have resulted in gains of at least 20 yards. He already has two 100-yard games, which is just one less than he had in his rookie season.

Gibson has been asked to handle multiple responsibilities, according to head coach Ron Rivera, but he has quickly become one of Washington's key offensive pieces. He has 335 total yards, which is second only to McLaurin, and he averages nearly five yards per touch. Gibson already has more rushes in five games (55) than he did in two seasons at Memphis (33), and Rivera wants to get him the ball more often.