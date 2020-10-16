WFT Daily: The Defensive Formula To Beat The Giants

QUICK HITS

-- The anatomy of the big play: Sharp Football defines an "explosive rush" as a run of at least 10 yards and an "explosive pass" as a completion of at least 15 yards. Washington is at the bottom or close to the bottom of the NFL in both metrics.

The team's eight explosive rush plays ranks last, while its explosive run rate is tied for last at 7%. Through the air, it has 10 explosive plays (T-27th) out of 196, which is good enough for an explosive pass rate of 5% (31st). That leaves Washington with an overall explosive play rate of 6%, making it the least explosive team aside from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Kyle Allen and offensive coordinator Scott Turner both addressed this issue earlier this week. They agreed big plays are comprised of a bunch of moving parts that need to come together more often for Washington's offense.

"It's a group effort," Turner said. "We've got to protect up front. The receivers have to get the separation down the field and then the [quarterbacks] got to stand in there and make the throw. I've got to do a good job of making those calls at the right time. It starts, obviously, with me making the play call, and the guys have to execute on the field."

"I think it's a combination of things," Allen added, "and I think it's things we're looking at. We need more big plays if we want to be successful. I think of the really good offenses around the league that are successful, they have those chunk plays. But they also take what's there for them. I think there's a happy medium. I know it's been an emphasis every week. We've just got to start hitting those."

-- Rivera believes Gibson can handle a bigger workload: In two seasons at Memphis, Antonio Gibson scored 14 touchdowns on 77 touches.

He already has 70 touches in five games with Washington, and Rivera believes he's capable of even more.

"When you watched their tape and you watch how explosive [Gibson] was, you thought, 'Wow, this team could be using this guy a little bit more,'" Rivera said. "And that's what we want to do. We believe he can, and we're going to see if he can handle it or not. He's done some good things for us. [Seventy] touches in five games is really not a lot if you really think about it -- that's only 15 a game -- so this is a guy we think can handle a little bit more of a load, and we're going to continue to work him and have him develop and grow as a football player."

-- Punt return has been good, but kick return can be better: Nate Kaczor spoke to the media Friday for the first time since the regular season began and shed light on how the punt and kick return units have fared so far.

"We've had a longer [punt return] this year that we had any time last year," Kaczor said. "That was the [19-yarder] Steven Sims Jr. had at Cleveland, and then Isaiah [Wright] had a decent return this last week against the Rams. So, the punt returns, the ones we've gotten have been a bit better than the ones last year.