WFT Daily: Pro Football Focus Really Likes Washington's Rookies

QUICK HITS

-- Rivera acknowledges the players' disappointment amid 1-4 start: Washington has played good football teams in the first five games; its past four opponents have a combined record of 15-5. Rivera knows the players are disappointed, and that mostly stems from missed opportunities to be more competitive in those games. The players have acknowledged their play needs to improve in order to capitalize on those chances, and Rivera sees that as a positive step towards growth.

"Defensively, there were some third downs that we didn't stop them on. The players know that. Offensively, we had some plays where we didn't quite make it and we didn't convert. That's the disappointment. We didn't play up front as well as we would've liked to offensively. There are some things that we have to work on, we have to get shored up, and we have to get better at. Again, the disappointment is that we didn't play better."

-- Kendall Fuller believes Washington can make a run: Washington has a stretch of winnable games coming up starting with the New York Giants Oct. 18. That's followed by the Dallas Cowboys, a bye week, the Giants again, the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals. It's an opportunity for Washington to get back to its winning ways and make a push for a playoff appearance. To Kendall Fuller, it's an attainable goal for the team.

"It definitely feels like it. Even after the loss, it still feels like it because we know there are a couple [of] series here or there...we know that if we just put it all together and play consistently, we can go out there and make a run. We've got three divisional games coming up. The key to getting into the playoffs is winning the division, so we've got to lock in these next three weeks."

-- J.D. McKissic is confident Washington's offense can bounce back: J.D. McKissic was frustrated after Sunday's loss to the Rams. His feelings were justified, as Washington only put up 108 yards of offense. That kind of production will rarely win games, and McKissic gave credit to the Rams for being prepared. Still, he feels confident in what the offense can do moving forward.