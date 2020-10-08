WFT Daily: Assessing The Defense Through 4 Games

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera.

After months of buzz surrounding the Washington Football Team's defense, Jack Del Rio wanted to see his players produce. And through the first four weeks, at least statistically, the unit has done just that.

Entering Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Washington ranks fourth in passing defense (208.5 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (338.3 yards per game).

"We're pretty much getting on the same page, understanding how we all fit together, playing with great energy, having the focus, understanding and teaching how different offenses are trying to approach the game and what we need to do to limit the effectiveness of their approach," Del Rio said. "I think the preparation has been pretty strong each week. I think as we look at it, we see some opportunities to do some things a little bit better. We'll continue to grow and work and continue to develop our guys."

Washington must improve against the run, which ranks 23rd in the league at 129.8 yards allowed per game. After an impressive season-opening performance against the Eagles, the group allowed at least 144 yards on the ground to the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

These struggles opened up the passing game, allowing teams to connect on big plays through the air. Over the first four weeks, Washington has allowed seven plays of at least 30 yards.

Opponents have also been able to capitalizing off turnovers, so much so that about one-third of Washington's points allowed this season has come off giveaways. That's largely why Washington has a top 10 total defense but ranks 22nd in points allowed, giving up an average of four touchdowns per game.

Washington faces another challenge Sunday, as the Rams' offense has the second-most efficient Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA), according to Football Outsiders, and the eighth-most efficient passing offense. The schedule lightens up after that, though, as four of the next five opponents rank in the bottom half of the league in terms of yards per game.