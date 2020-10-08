News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/8: Allen Gears Up For First Start

Oct 08, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Quarterback Kyle Allen prepares to take the snap during the Washington Football Team's practice on Oct. 7, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how Kyle Allen will be the starter for Week 5.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Alex Smith taking the next step in his comeback.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about what the quarterback switch means for Dwayne Haskins' future.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Riverboat Ron doesn't just mean 4th downs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay wonders if Kyle Allen is a bridge to Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Kyle Allen being named the starting quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Allen believes what he learned off the field will help him stay on it

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Kyle Allen is ready to show off what he has learned while standing on the sideline. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Dwayne Haskins' first four games. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Dwayne Haskins losing the starting job. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about why Washington made a quarterback switch.

