Wake Up Washington 10/8: Allen Gears Up For First Start

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how Kyle Allen will be the starter for Week 5.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Alex Smith taking the next step in his comeback.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about what the quarterback switch means for Dwayne Haskins' future.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Riverboat Ron doesn't just mean 4th downs.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay wonders if Kyle Allen is a bridge to Alex Smith.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Kyle Allen being named the starting quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Allen believes what he learned off the field will help him stay on it
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Kyle Allen is ready to show off what he has learned while standing on the sideline. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Dwayne Haskins' first four games. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Dwayne Haskins losing the starting job. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about why Washington made a quarterback switch.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: