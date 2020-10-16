Wake Up Washington 10/16: Fighting For Position In The Division

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how Washington is ready to take a shot at the NFC East division crown.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala highlights the brace that allows Alex Smith to play football.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about the Washington Football Team hiring Julie Andreef Jensen as the Senior Vice Preisdent of External Engagement and Communication.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that past Comeback Player of the Year award winners describe Alex Smith as the true definition of a comeback player.
-- ESPN's John Keim analyzes the quarterback situation in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports that Dwayne Haskins Jr. is back at practice.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains why defensive struggles prompted Washington to make changes for Week 6.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about why Rivera picked Washington over the Giants.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about how Ron Rivera isn't giving up on Haskins.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Brandon Scherff practicing for the first time since knee injury.
-- The Richmond-Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Kyle Allen's statement on playing smarter. (Subscription)
