Wake Up Washington 10/16: Fighting For Position In The Division

Oct 16, 2020 at 12:35 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Ron Rivera surveys practice on Oct. 14, 2020 (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how Washington is ready to take a shot at the NFC East division crown.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala highlights the brace that allows Alex Smith to play football.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about the Washington Football Team hiring Julie Andreef Jensen as the Senior Vice Preisdent of External Engagement and Communication.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that past Comeback Player of the Year award winners describe Alex Smith as the true definition of a comeback player.

-- ESPN's John Keim analyzes the quarterback situation in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports that Dwayne Haskins Jr. is back at practice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains why defensive struggles prompted Washington to make changes for Week 6.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about why Rivera picked Washington over the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about how Ron Rivera isn't giving up on Haskins.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Brandon Scherff practicing for the first time since knee injury.

-- The Richmond-Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Kyle Allen's statement on playing smarter. (Subscription)

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Defensive Tetris

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Shuts Out Giants In 1943 Playoffs

-- Reinforcements Could Be Coming For The Offensive Line

-- WFT Daily: Kyle Allen's Elevator Pitch

-- Washington Signs DE Casey Toohill

-- Washington's Offense Has Struggled, But The Upcoming Schedule Should Help

-- Washington Vs. Giants Preview: The Start Of A 3-Game Division Stretch

-- WFT Daily: Pro Football Focus Really Likes Washington's Rookies

-- NFC East Still Up For Grabs After Week 5

-- Ron Rivera Wants More Consistency On Defense Ahead Of 3-Game Division Stretch

-- WFT Daily: Alex Smith Does The Impossible

-- President's Weekly Brief: Avengers Of Innovation – Assemble

-- Alex Smith Completes Remarkable Comeback

-- WFT Daily: How Terry McLaurin Can Build On A Dominant Start

-- Kyle Allen Is Well-Prepared To Lead Washington's Offense

