WFT Daily: How Terry McLaurin Can Build On A Dominant Start

It's clear Terry McLaurin is the Washington Football Team's most dominant offensive weapon, and his hard work has made him one of the most productive wide receivers this year. The former Ohio State Buckeye is sixth in the NFL with 387 yards and a touchdown on 26 receptions.

But wide receivers coach Jim Hostler wants to see more out of McLaurin as Washington enters the second quarter of the season. He has clearly improved, but Hostler wants him to maintain that growth throughout the year.

"Like all young players, the consistency needs to grow. He does a lot of good things and then he does some things that aren't so good. We've got to even all those out."

There are areas where McLaurin has excelled through four games. He leads all receivers with 200 yards after the catch, and Hostler said he does a good job of protecting the ball when he turns upfield.

But there are other areas, like gaining more familiarity playing in different spots on the field, that Hostler wants to see more improvement from McLaurin. Those are the things that expand with No. 1 receivers, he said, when teams start to scheme against them. McLaurin is still a young player, so his comfort level will increase with repetition.

"Those are the things that have to develop, and that's where he is right now," he said. "He's developing in those areas. Mostly outside last year, this year he has to be inside and we've put more stress on him as an inside route runner, how you run routes in there and those kinds of things. That's where he's got to grow."

McLaurin has lined up as an outside receiver on 71% of his 254 snaps, but most of his production has come inside the numbers. He has 11 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown as a slot receiver and averages 18 yards per reception. However, McLaurin's ability with the ball in his hands is more apparent on the outside, where 121 of his 186 yards have come after the catch.

Those numbers are a good start, especially after considering McLaurin has matched up against cornerbacks like Darius Slay, Patrick Peterson, Denzel Ward, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. There are 12 games left, though, and Hostler wants him to build off that success.