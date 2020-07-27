News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 09:30 AM

Washington Football Team Morning Clips: 7/27

Kyle Stackpole

Editor

morning-clips-072720

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 27, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Mark Maske team up to write about Alex Smith being cleared by his surgical team and his upcoming team physical Monday.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier delves into what players accomplished during quarantine.

-- ESPN's Stephania Bell writes about Alex Smith being cleared by his surgical team for full football activity.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes about how Dwayne Haskins and Ryan Kerrigan are huge fans of the new uniforms.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay revisits the Washington Football Team's quarterback situation entering an unprecedented training camp.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker wonders if Washington's talented defensive line live up to expectations. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at some position groups to watch entering training camp. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Washington Announces Franchise Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Pending Adoption Of New Name

-- NFL And NFLPA Agree On CBA Adjustments For Training Camp

-- Washington's 2020 Draft Class Signs Rookies Contracts

-- Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

-- 2020 Washington Football Training Camp Preview: 5 Players To Watch

-- Jon Bostic Is Ready For A Big Year In Washington's New Defense

-- An Unusual Offseason Has Not Stopped Tress Way From Preparing To Replicate His Pro Bowl Campaign

-- Steven Sims Jr. Is Set For Year 2 After Making Strides This Offseason

-- 'He Is Going To Be Special': CB Jimmy Moreland Itching To Get Back On The Field For Year 2

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

Rookies, quarterbacks and players returning from Injured Reserve arrived at the team facility for COVID-19 testing on Thursday, July 22, 2020.

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to rookie defensive end Chase Young at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
1 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to rookie defensive end Chase Young at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie defensive end Chase Young gets his temperature taken at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
2 / 37

Rookie defensive end Chase Young gets his temperature taken at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie defensive end Chase Young goes in for his COVID-19 test at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
3 / 37

Rookie defensive end Chase Young goes in for his COVID-19 test at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie defensive end Chase Young arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
4 / 37

Rookie defensive end Chase Young arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Defensive end Chase Young talks to head coach Ron Rivera and Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
5 / 37

Defensive end Chase Young talks to head coach Ron Rivera and Senior Director of Player Development Malcolm Blacken at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Image from iOS - 2020-07-23T111919.815
6 / 37
Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to quarterback Dwayne Haskins at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
7 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to quarterback Dwayne Haskins at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
8 / 37

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins greets head coach Ron Rivera at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
9 / 37

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins greets head coach Ron Rivera at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins greets defensive end Ryan Kerrigan at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
10 / 37

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins greets defensive end Ryan Kerrigan at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
11 / 37

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Alex Smith arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
12 / 37

Quarterback Alex Smith arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Alex Smith arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
13 / 37

Quarterback Alex Smith arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
14 / 37

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
15 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Guard Brandon Scherff arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
16 / 37

Guard Brandon Scherff arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Running back Derrius Guice arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
17 / 37

Running back Derrius Guice arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
18 / 37

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Quarterback Kyle Allen walks out after taking his COVID-19 test
19 / 37

Quarterback Kyle Allen walks out after taking his COVID-19 test

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to quarterback Kyle Allen at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
20 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to quarterback Kyle Allen at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
21 / 37

Linebacker Reuben Foster arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Running back Bryce Love arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
22 / 37

Running back Bryce Love arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Cornerback Ronald Darby arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
23 / 37

Cornerback Ronald Darby arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Guard Mike Liedtke arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
24 / 37

Guard Mike Liedtke arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to guard Michael Liedtke at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
25 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to guard Michael Liedtke at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie running back Antonio Gibson arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
26 / 37

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie safety Kamren Curl arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
27 / 37

Rookie safety Kamren Curl arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden arrives at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
28 / 37

Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden arrives at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie offensive lineman Keith Ismael gets his temperature taken at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
29 / 37

Rookie offensive lineman Keith Ismael gets his temperature taken at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Image from iOS (93)
30 / 37
Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie safety Kamren Curl arrives at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
31 / 37

Rookie safety Kamren Curl arrives at the Washington Football Team's facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Head coach Ron Rivera talks to rookie defensive end James Smith-Williams at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
32 / 37

Head coach Ron Rivera talks to rookie defensive end James Smith-Williams at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie tackle Saahdiq Charles arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
33 / 37

Rookie tackle Saahdiq Charles arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Rookie quarterback Steven Montez arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
34 / 37

Rookie quarterback Steven Montez arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Wide receiver Jester Weah arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
35 / 37

Wide receiver Jester Weah arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Image from iOS - 2020-07-23T111849.828
36 / 37
Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
37 / 37

Rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden arrives at the Washington Football Team facility on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

PFF Ranks Washington's Defensive Line at No. 3 Entering the 2020 Season
news

PFF Ranks Washington's Defensive Line at No. 3 Entering the 2020 Season

PFF highlights Chase Young leading a defensive line that features multiple first-round draft picks.
Players And Alumni React To The Washington Football Team's Name And Jerseys
news

Players And Alumni React To The Washington Football Team's Name And Jerseys

The Washington Football team recently announced name and uniforms for the 2020 season.
Washington Football Team Releases G Jeremy Vujnovich, Waives WR Emanuel Hall
news

Washington Football Team Releases G Jeremy Vujnovich, Waives WR Emanuel Hall

The team made the following roster moves Sunday.
NFL logo painted on the field before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
news

NFL And NFLPA Agree On CBA Adjustments For Training Camp

The modifications include an increase to the practice squad, elimination of preseason games and opt out options for players.

Advertising