Washington Football Team Morning Clips: 7/27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 27, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Mark Maske team up to write about Alex Smith being cleared by his surgical team and his upcoming team physical Monday.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier delves into what players accomplished during quarantine.
-- ESPN's Stephania Bell writes about Alex Smith being cleared by his surgical team for full football activity.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes about how Dwayne Haskins and Ryan Kerrigan are huge fans of the new uniforms.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay revisits the Washington Football Team's quarterback situation entering an unprecedented training camp.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker wonders if Washington's talented defensive line live up to expectations. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at some position groups to watch entering training camp. (Subscription)
