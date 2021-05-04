5 Themes Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft

Rivera and Mayhew echoed similar sentiments about each of the team's draft picks, and for good season. Its draft class has three former team captains in tackle Sam Cosmi, safety Darrick Forrest and defensive end Shaka Toney.

Some of its other selections, namely third-round defensive back Benjamin St-Juste and fourth-round tight end John Bates, had 1-on-1 conversations with only one head coach during the draft process. It was Rivera, who after those discussions deemed them worthy selections if they were available. On Day 2, Washington snagged both players.

Mayhew has been a part of two Super Bowls -- one as a player with Washington in 1992 and the second as a personnel executive with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 -- and described the locker room and culture of both teams "outstanding." That's what Mayhew wants to build with this franchise, and he credited Rivera for beginning to transform the culture last season. Both men understand what it will take to remain on the right track.

"It's important from the very beginning, more so than anything else," Rivera said about establishing a certain culture. "If you're going to take a guy that's got tremendous talent but his character is always in question, at some point you're going to have to answer to it.