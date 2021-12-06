Antonio Gibson embraces increased workload in Washington's playoff push

Antonio Gibson let the Las Vegas Raiders know on the first play exactly how the day was going to go. He was going to run the ball as he pleased, and there wasn't much they could do to stop him.

Taking Taylor Heinicke's handoff to the right, Gibson followed Brandon Scherff and Keith Ismael, who cleared a hole in the silver and black defensive front, and sprinted past the secondary and up to the 46-yard line.

The play represented more than just a 22-yard gain for his team. It was the latest example of just how well Gibson is playing during the Washington Football Team's win streak. He's been running with intensity, following his blockers and punishing defenders. That formula has led to Gibson rushing for 800 yards, which is fifth-most in the league.

And with Washington making a push for a playoff spot and the NFC East crown, Gibson has been the workhorse for that success.