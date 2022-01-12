Chase Young provides update on recovery, feels like he's "making great progress"

Young knows sustaining injuries are part of the deal when deciding to pursue a professional career. Still, watching his teammates at home, rather than playing alongside them on the field, was an adjustment for the captain and former No. 2 overall pick. Young had never missed a game in his career, he said, so being out for almost half the season "definitely hurt."

During a virtual sit down with Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson, Young said it gave him a different perspective.

"It's definitely not the best feeling, knowing you went down off an injury and you can't finish the season. [There were] a lot of things we wanted to accomplish that we just couldn't."

The injury itself was one of several the defense had to deal with throughout the season. His fellow defensive end Montez Sweat suffered a jaw injury and was placed on Injured Reserve. Other defensive linemen spent time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and were forced to miss games because of it.

Young tried to provide as much support as he could through it all by occasionally sending motivational texts to his teammates. He would even send Rivera texts to "get money" before games to try and get his team hyped up.