Salute To Service: Ron Rivera and Alex Smith Sit Down With Walter Reed Patients

Throughout his remarkable recovery, Smith followed the mantra "Just live," which is about embracing everything life brings -- the good, bad and in between -- and being present in those moments. It can be easy to shy away from tough times, Smith said, but being able to push through those adversities can lead to miraculous progress.

Rivera sees that resiliency in wounded warriors, which is why he cannot wait to visit them around the Washington Metropolitan Area once everything goes back to normal. Rivera interacted with a lot of wounded warriors in his eight-plus seasons in Carolina, including one who was particularly inspiring.

Rivera first learned about then Sgt. First Class Cedric King through his military and coaching connections in 2012. It just so happened the Carolina Panthers were playing in Washington that season and King was a Walter Reed patient, so before the game, Rivera invited King to speak to his players at the team hotel. King, who lost both legs in Afghanistan, was a month removed from being in a coma.

"During Salute to Service month, we had Cedric come [to Carolina] and he banged on the ["Keep Pounding"] drum for us," said Rivera, who has a large framed photo of the moment in his office. "It really is one of my favorite moments with the Salute to Service -- it really, truly is -- because he's such a neat man, he really is. Like I said, we've become friends and we text and visit and talk on the phone and he comes and sees us at practice and he'll speak to the team. That's one of the things that I really, truly do look forward to."

That conversation changed the fortunes of both King and the Panthers. Now a retired Master Sgt., King has run the Boston Marathon several times and completed numerous half marathons. The Panthers, meanwhile, won three straight division titles and appeared in Super Bowl 50.

Rivera is striving to build a similar culture with Washington, and honoring the military will be a significant part of doing so.