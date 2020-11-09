News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/9: Recapping The Giants' Game

Nov 09, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Cornerback Kendall Fuller tackles quarterback Daniel Jones during the Washington Football Team's game against the New York Giants on Nov. 8, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's loss to the Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Sunday's game.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that another tough loss has Washington at 2-6, but it's too soon to give up on its NFC East hopes.

-- The Washington Post's Kevin B. Blackistone analyzes Washington's current quarterback situation.

-- The Washington Post's writes about Washington's promising offensive performance in the second half.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports that Alex Smith will start next week after Kyle Allen dislocated his ankle.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux provides three reasons why Washington should be turning back to Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey says that Washington should stick with Alex Smith at quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Washington's quarterback situation is not an easy decision.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes about Washington's defense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes that Alex Smith will look for comfort in a Turner offense once again.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes that the return of fans put a smile on Terry McLaurin's face.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge analyzes Washington's loss to the Giants and what comes next. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down the film of Washington's loss to the Giants. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Washington's defensive effort came too little, too late on Sunday. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's quarterback situation. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir writes about Washington's fans returning to FedExField. (Subscription)

-- 106.7 The Fan's Rick Snider writes about Washington's quarterback situation.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips believes Alex Smith did enough to keep hold of the starting quarterback job. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Andy Kostka writes about Cam Sims' breakout game.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Football Team Names Andre Chambers As Chief People Officer

-- Game Balls: 3 Standout Players In Washington's Loss To The Giants

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Giants

-- Instant Analysis: Turnovers Plague Washington In 23-20 Loss To Giants

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Giants

-- WFT Daily: An Offensive Anchor

-- WFT Daily: Landon Collins' Versatile Replacement

Advertising