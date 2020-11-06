WFT Daily: An Offensive Anchor

QUICK HITS

-- Transitioning from player to coach: Wharton has always wanted to be a coach dating back to his days as a 10-year veteran with the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. After spending time as a graduate assistant for the University of South Carolina, Wharton became the team's offensive line coach. And when Ron Rivera needed to fill a coaching vacancy on the Panthers' coaching staff in 2018, he hired Wharton as a full-time assistant. He has been with Rivera ever since.

The hard-working mentality he learned as a player has helped him transition to a different part of the game, but one of the biggest adjustments is studying film from a different perspective.

"As a player, you kind of focus on what you have to do and what the defense is trying to do versus certain plays. As a coach, you've got to find the plays and the deal that's going to help you win to be successful.

-- Rivera gives an update on Bryce Love: Running back Bryce Love has not been on the field since he was placed on Injured Reserve on Oct. 2. At the time, Rivera said Love experienced some swelling in his knee, and the time spent on IR would give him a chance to rest. He sounded confident the injury would not end his season, and on Friday he said the team was "hopeful" to get him back at some point.

"I think it's close to getting him back out there. Again, he was having a really good camp. He got sore for a little bit, and we just rested him to be quite honest. He's taken advantage of it. He's done a lot of really good things in the training room. An opportunity for us to get him back on the field is coming soon."

-- "You see the speed" from Robert Foster: There has been a bevy of excitement surrounding Robert Foster since Washington signed him off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad. The former University of Alabama receiver caught 27 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills in 2018 but was used sparingly in 2019 and has not been active in a game since last December. He's still learning the offense, so he's not quite ready yet, Rivera said, but the team is starting to integrate him into the system in practice.