Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Giants, Week 9

8. Rivera on what he tells young players about playing divisional opponents twice:

"The biggest thing you talk about is knowing you've got to play these guys twice a year. So, make sure you have a book on everybody. Make sure you have a feel for what they do. For the most part, a lot of teams in your division are going to attack you the same way, especially if they have success. That's the thing that they've got to look at."

7. Del Rio on if the defensive line has performed as he envisioned:

"We've done some really good things and we have some areas where we're going to continue to improve. We're going to work at it collectively. To me, there's too much of an attempt to separate the D-line from the linebackers and DBs. It all works together. I'll throw a cliché at you: 'It's the ultimate team sport.' It just is. All three levels of your defense are important. When they're all working together, that's when you can do some really special things."

6. Rivera on if his approach facing the Giants changed after the first matchup:

"I wouldn't say the approach is necessarily different. Again, it's a divisional game, so I think those things take care of themselves. People say, 'Oh, you've got to gear up. You've got to get fired up.' No, you don't. This is the division. This is one of our rivals, one of our archrivals. So, I think our guys, their perspective and outlook on this game is in the right place. Coaching-wise, schematic-wise, we have some ideas of things we want to do. Are they similar to what we did last time? Some of them are. Are they different? Yeah, some of them are. Our approach I think is really where it needs to be because this is a division rival."

5. Quarterback Kyle Allen on what tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. bring to the offense:

"I think Logan has been really good for me, especially, because he's played quarterback before, so he thinks like a quarterback out there. We've had a lot of conversations at practice about different routes, different looks. They flow because he's played quarterback before. He understands the looks.