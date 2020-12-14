Wake Up Washington 12/14: Hottest Team In The NFC

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 14 matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Riley Trujillo/NFL, Dylan Burns/NFL and Hans Rodriguez/NFL)
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his opinion on the best and worst moments from Washington's performance against the 49ers.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes three of Washington's defensive drives to show how it has recently been dominating.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's 23-15 victory over the 49ers.
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his perspective on the attention Chase Young and the Washington Football Team deserves.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how Dwayne Haskins showed signs he can step in if Washington needs him.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen shares his four takeaways from Washington's 23-15 win over the 49ers.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington vaulting into first place in the NFC East.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey breaks down four factors that made Ron Rivera's postgame speech so compelling.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes on Trent Williams words about how Chase Young is going to be "one heck of a player."
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his take on how Washington's big plays are fun, but the little ones are meaningful.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco also reports on how Dwayne Haskins turned to social media to share his gratitude for his return.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his perspective on how Washington has new hopes. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's David Aldridge reports on how Washington is doing the pushing around. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Chase Young's historic half helped lead Washington to victory on Sunday. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- President Jason Wright Receives 'Best Hire Of 2020' Recognition In Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal 'Year-End Awards' Issue
-- Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee for Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide