Wake Up Washington 12/14: Hottest Team In The NFC

Dec 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Week 14 - Washington vs. 49ers

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 14 matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Riley Trujillo/NFL, Dylan Burns/NFL and Hans Rodriguez/NFL)

Chase Young and J.D. McKissic celebrate Chase Young's fumble returned for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. (Riley Trujillo/NFL)
Chase Young and J.D. McKissic celebrate Chase Young's fumble returned for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. (Riley Trujillo/NFL)

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his opinion on the best and worst moments from Washington's performance against the 49ers.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes three of Washington's defensive drives to show how it has recently been dominating.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's 23-15 victory over the 49ers.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his perspective on the attention Chase Young and the Washington Football Team deserves.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how Dwayne Haskins showed signs he can step in if Washington needs him.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen shares his four takeaways from Washington's 23-15 win over the 49ers.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington vaulting into first place in the NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey breaks down four factors that made Ron Rivera's postgame speech so compelling.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes on Trent Williams words about how Chase Young is going to be "one heck of a player."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his take on how Washington's big plays are fun, but the little ones are meaningful.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco also reports on how Dwayne Haskins turned to social media to share his gratitude for his return.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his perspective on how Washington has new hopes. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge reports on how Washington is doing the pushing around. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Chase Young's historic half helped lead Washington to victory on Sunday. (Subscription)

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Snap Counts: Washington-49ers, Week 14

-- Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack

-- President Jason Wright Receives 'Best Hire Of 2020' Recognition In Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal 'Year-End Awards' Issue

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's 23-15 Victory Over the San Francisco 49ers.

-- Rookies Chase Young, Kam Curl Starring For One Of NFL's Best Defenses

-- 5 Takeaways: How Washington Beat The 49ers To Take Control Of The NFC East

-- Instant Analysis: Washington's Defense Propels Team To 4th-Straight Win

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The 49ers

-- WFT Daily: Montez Sweat Has Gone From Disruptive To Dominant

-- Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee for Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

-- How Washington Became NFL's Best Run Defense During Winning Streak

