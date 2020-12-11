WFT Daily: Montez Sweat Has Gone From Disruptive To Dominant

Sweat and his teammates could not get to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Monday night, but they did the next best thing by getting their hands up. Four of the team's eight pass deflections came from the defensive front and three came from Sweat, the last of which resulted in the game-sealing interception from linebacker Jon Bostic. Sweat earned an overall grade of 89.5 for the game and posted a career-high run defense grade of 87.6.

"They've got a lot of pedigree in that front four or five that they rotate in, a lot of first-rounders," Roethlisberger said. "Those guys are studs for a reason. They got after us today. Congratulations to them."

Ask any of the coaches about Sweat's breakout campaign, and they'll point to the 6-foot-6, 262-pound athlete getting more comfortable as a full-time defensive end. No longer is he dropping back in coverage as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. In the 4-3, Sweat's responsibilities better suit his explosive skillset.

Sweat is "focusing on setting the edge for us, being disruptive in the run game and then rushing the quarterback," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Nov. 12. "He's getting more reps at it. He's doing a great job for us. I think having more time devoted to that and spending less time dropping in coverage."