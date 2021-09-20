News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Back To Work

Sep 20, 2021 at 09:42 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW092021
Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen have a quick break between sessions during practice on Sept. 14, 2021. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Taylor Heinicke is ready for his turn as Washington's starting quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier goes inside Taylor Heinicke's game-winning drive against the Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera seeing the positives and negatives from Washington's game against the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks Jonathan Allen's exceptional start to the season.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about who Taylor Heinicke reminds J.D. McKissic of after his performance against the Giants.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about the television ratings from Washington's game against the Giants.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Taylor Heinicke owning an NFL record after three starts.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington's defensive errors can be fixed.

