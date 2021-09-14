WFT Daily: Taylor Heinicke's Teammates Are Ready To Rally Around Him

There are some players who have an innate ability to create enthusiasm and excitement, Rivera said Monday. Heinicke has that ability because of the way he plays. He directs the offense "like his hair's on fire," according to Rivera, and his gunslinger mentality creates opportunities.

Those qualities are what Heinicke put on display in his first postseason start last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he nearly helped upset Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champions. That performance, which included 352 total yards and a pair of touchdowns, earned McLaurin's respect.

Nearly eight months later, the same traits shined again, as Heinicke completed 11-of-15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown to go with three carries for 17 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.