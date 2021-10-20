Wake Up Washington: On to Week 7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his opinions on Washington's Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Ron Rivera critiquing himself after Washington's game against the Chiefs.
-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden writes about Patrick Mahomes' performance during Washington's game against the Chiefs.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Aaron Rodgers' history playing against Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Landon Collins playing closer to the line of scrimmage.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera wanting Washington to play two halves of football.
-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on Taylor Heinicke's growing process.
-- Pro Football Focus offers some analysis from Washington's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- WR Terry McLaurin "Being able to come back and respond is something we can do a better job of" | Post Game Press Conference
More than 30 Washington Football Team alumni and Sean Taylor's family joined the Washington Football Charitable Foundation to create an outdoor learning lab at Burrville Elementary School in Washington, D.C., during Alumni Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 16, in partnership with Out Teach and Pepsi Stronger Together. This learning lab will provide more than 325 elementary school students with an interactive space to grow their STEM knowledge. The learning lab was built in honor of the Sean Taylor Legacy Project.