WFT Daily: Jamin Davis showing signs of progress to Rivera

With Jon Bostic likely out for the year, the past two games have provided an opportunity for Jamin Davis to take a larger role on the Washington Football Team's defense. "Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio had some advice for the first-round pick: "let it rip."

"I'd like him just to say, 'the heck with it. I'm going to make a play, you know?'" Del Rio said ahead of Washington's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Davis, who played in 13 snaps against the New Orleans Saints, played in a career-high 46 snaps on Sunday. It was clear at points that Davis still has room to grow, but he was undoubtedly more productive. He led the team with 11 tackles, six of which were solo, and had a quarterback hit. To head coach Ron Rivera, it's another sign that the rookie is getting progressively better.