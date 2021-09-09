News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Some Predictions For 2021

Sep 09, 2021 at 10:06 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Dyami Brown runs downfield after making a catch in practice on Sept. 8, 2021 (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick's time with the Houston Texans.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives five positive predictions for the Washington Football Team in 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's confidence in its options at wide receiver.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the new abnormal in the NFL.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Washington naming its eight captains for the 2021 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides an update on Curtis Samuel.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at what Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks about Justin Herbert's performance in 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also gives some insight into what Derwin James thinks about Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Logan Thomas' career coming "full circle" after being named a captain.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports on Washington opening as slight favorites against the Chargers.

-- The Athletic's staff gives some predictions for the Washington Football Team in 2021.

-- Sports Illustrated's Davis Harrison asks if Washington is primed for a record-breaking season in 2021.

