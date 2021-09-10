Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Says Washington Is 'Still Hungry'

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Sep 10, 2021 at 09:48 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera's assessment on his team.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen analyzes where the pundits stand on Washington's chances at returning to the playoffs.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington fans returning to FedExField this year.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Joey Bosa and Justin Herbert present big challenges for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives five bold predictions for the Washington Football Team in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives one takeaway from each presser with Washington's coordinators.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Despricso looks at Terry McLaurin's thoughts on Washington's mentality in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux lists three things fans should watch for during Washington's game with the Chargers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Jack Del Rio's thoughts on the challenge of facing impressive quarterbacks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Washington's offensive line wearing matching Ryan Fitzpatrick shirts.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Logan Thomas' career coming "full circle" after being named a captain.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports on ESPN's Bill Barnwell making Washington's case for winning the Super Bowl.

-- USA Today's Gavino Borquez writes about Chase Young's matchup with Rashawn Slater.

Advertising