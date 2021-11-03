Washington's Top plays heading into the bye week

There weren't many things swinging Washington's way at the start of its Week game against the Buffalo Bills. Its first three drives ended a punt, a fumble and an interception, while Buffalo had jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

Finally, with just under 11 minutes left in the second quarter, Washington had some good fortune, and it came from Antonio Gibson. Heinicke dumped the ball off to the second-year running back, who had blockers in front of him and plenty of room to work with. He ran by one defender after the other before getting in a foot race with Tre'Davious White. Gibson dove at the 5-yard line and got just enough air to hit the pylon for the score.