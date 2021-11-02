WFT Daily: Assessing Washington's 2021 draft class at the bye week

There were plenty of high hopes about the Washington Football Team's draft class from Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew. They showed conviction in their players, saying that they were ideal fits for their culture and vision for the team.

Washington has had eight regular season games to evaluate the class heading into the bye week. It's been a gradual process with plenty of room to grow, but from what Rivera has seen, it's heading in the right direction.

Washington's first three picks -- Jamin Davis, Sam Cosmi and Benjamin St-Juste -- have all had extensive playing time and had their share of positive moments and areas of growth. But the trio only makes up part of the class' impact. So, let's take a look at how each player has performed up to this point in their careers.

Jamin Davis (Round 1, No. 19 overall)

2021 stats: 34 tackles (23 solo)

There have been moments where Davis has shown exactly why Washington decided to use its first-round pick on him to strengthen its linebacker corps. He has flashed his speed to pursue ball-carriers, and with the rookie getting 98% of the defensive snaps against the Green Bay Packers and 79% against the Denver Broncos, he's had plenty of opportunities to show that. It's led to some results, too; over the past three games, he's recorded 18 tackles and a quarterback hit.

Rivera said he's feeling "pretty pleased" about some of Davis' progress. He also mentioned there are some areas he can get better at. Part of that requires Davis to play more freely and stop overthinking. His desire to be exact with everything he does has resulted in performance lapses, but whenever he lets it rip, as defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio puts it, he can use all of his talents more effectively.