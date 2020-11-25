News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/25: Heading To Dallas For A Thanksgiving Showdown

Nov 25, 2020 at 10:01 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Wake Up 11:25

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Cowboys Practice Week 11/24

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Nov. 24, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews Washington's Week 12 matchup.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on how Rivera's cancer experience inspires him to be an advocate for affordable health care.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen ranks all of Washington's Thanksgiving games against the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen also gives his opinion on Antonio Gibson's and Chase Young's performances.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about how Washington competing for the division title plays into the larger rebuild.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier breaks down the somehow competitive NFC East race.

-- ESPN's John Keim goes back to Thanksgiving Day 2012.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Alex Smith's calming influence gives Washington hope in NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay proposes a new nickname for Terry McLaurin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux dives into the history of the Washington-Dallas rivalry on Thanksgiving Day.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Terry McLaurin's experience playing with Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also provides some context on the NFC East race for the division title.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes on defensive tackle Tim Settle leaving his mark. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge explains how Washington is preparing for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips goes into detail on Alex Smith's rehab to make a comeback.

