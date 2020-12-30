News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/30: All Focus Shifted To Philly

Dec 30, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

WUW 12:30

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his notes on the status of Terry McLaurin and more.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier details Taylor Heinicke "bizarre" road to Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that if Washington makes the playoffs, they will also make history.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer dives into three times Washington beat the Eagles with chance to advance.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Washington is on the hunt for a franchise quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks back at Thomas Davis Sr.'s career after his retirement announcement.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes about Philadelphia's "no-hat" rule against playoff-hopeful Washington.

Related Links

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington still controls its own destiny in the NFC East. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips lays out the Week 17 scenarios for the NFC East title race. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Taylor Heinicke's professors at ODU being OK with him skipping finals to be an NFL quarterback. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Weekly Brief: A Force Awakens

-- WFT Daily: 5 Things To Know About QB Taylor Heinicke

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Still A Lot To Be Decided Entering Week 17

-- Monitoring The Health Of Washington's Offensive Playmakers For Week 17

-- WFT Daily: How Washington Can Win The NFC East In Primetime

-- NFC East Roundup: Playoff Scenarios Entering Week 17

-- Inside Ron Rivera's Decision To Switch Quarterbacks Vs. Panthers

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Panthers, Week 16

-- Wake Up Washington 12/28: What The Panthers Game Means For Week 17

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 12/29: Win-And-In On Primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/28: What The Panthers Game Means For Week 17

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/27: Biggest Game Of The Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/26: Post-Christmas Panthers Preview

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/24: A Battle Of Defensive Rookie Of The Year Candidates

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/23: Devising A Plan To Beat The Panthers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/22: Rivera More Focused On Playoff Push Than Facing Former Team

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/21: Still In Control Of The Division

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/20: Gear Up For Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/19: What To Expect From Dwayne Haskins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/18: Checking Up On The Quarterbacks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Advertising