WFT Daily: How Washington Can Win The NFC East In Primetime

The main reason for that success, Rivera said, is because the team had fun in each matchup. That's what the players need to recapture with the postseason on the line.

"Take the pressure off ourselves and go have fun. That's the truth of the matter," he said. "We control our own destiny. It's in our hands. All the cliches. We're going to have fun with it and go with it."

The game will certainly be exciting for the young Washington team, but it will still need to execute its game plan with consistency. That was a common theme in both games against the Cowboys and Steelers, which is why Rivera is hopeful that Alex Smith will be able to return after missing the past two games with a calf injury.

"When you look at his play and how consistent he's been, he's been really good," Rivera said. "I think it shows when he distributes the ball the way he does as well. It's one of those things that we've got to be able to get that from the quarterback position. That is, protect the football and be consistent."

Rivera said Smith is able to help control the game, manage the tempo and protect the football, which are things Washington has not done the past two weeks. The offense has trailed for the entirety of each game and committed six turnovers. Having Smith back would help control the pace of the offense.

"I think that's one of the important things that you have to have is that the ball has to be shared to all the different receivers, to the running backs," Rivera said. "When those guys are touching the ball and different guys are touching the ball, I think it helps the offense."

Rivera pointed out that nobody expected Washington to be in position to capture the NFC East at the start of the season. But since Week 5, that has been Rivera's goal, and sure enough, Washington finds itself in that situation with the rest of the NFL watching in Week 17. It will be a chance for the team to show off the work it has put into building a sustainable, winning culture.