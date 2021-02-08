Wake Up Washington 2/8: Alex Smith Is An Inspiration To All 

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to write about Alex Smith and Chase Young receiving awards at NFL Honors.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes the quarterback position.
-- ESPN's John Keim lays out Washington's options at quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay urges fans not to celebrate a close Wild Card round loss to the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at how impending free agent Kenny Golladay would fit with Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Dak Prescott thanking Alex Smith for being a "huge inspiration."
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Washington Promotes Jim Hostler To Senior Offensive Assistant, Drew Terrell To Wide Receivers Coach
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History
The Washington Football Team's top defensive plays from the 2020 season.