Wake Up Washington 2/8: Alex Smith Is An Inspiration To All 

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to write about Alex Smith and Chase Young receiving awards at NFL Honors.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes the quarterback position.