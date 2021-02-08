News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 2/8: Alex Smith Is An Inspiration To All 

Feb 08, 2021 at 11:07 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Alex-NFLAWARDS-Wide

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to write about Alex Smith and Chase Young receiving awards at NFL Honors.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter analyzes the quarterback position.

-- ESPN's John Keim lays out Washington's options at quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay urges fans not to celebrate a close Wild Card round loss to the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at how impending free agent Kenny Golladay would fit with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Dak Prescott thanking Alex Smith for being a "huge inspiration."

