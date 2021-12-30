News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Dan and Tanya Snyder donate 25K to Parker Dickerson fund

Dec 30, 2021 at 09:12 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW123021

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera's memories of John Madden.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about the death of Montez Sweat's brother.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Washington's mental struggles throughout the year.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Dan and Tanya Snyder donating $25,000 to Parker Dickerson fund.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera was "truly blessed" to have John Madden as a mentor.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras provides an update on the quarterback situation in Washington for Week 17.

